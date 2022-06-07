G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.81 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.23-4.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,546. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,881,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $8,968,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

