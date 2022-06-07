Gavin Rezos Purchases 250,000 Shares of Kuniko Limited (ASX:KNI) Stock

Kuniko Limited (ASX:KNI – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rezos purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$250,000.00 ($179,856.12).

Kuniko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuniko Limited engages in the exploration of mineral projects in Scandinavia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Feøy nickel project; Skuterud cobalt project; and Copper project, which include Vangrøfta, Undal, and Nyberget mining tenements. The company was formerly known as Koppar Resources Europe Pty Ltd.

