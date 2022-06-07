Gerard Brossard Sells 23,696 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $156,867.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. 248,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Rimini Street had a net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rimini Street by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 83,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Rimini Street (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.