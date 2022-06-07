Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will report $365.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.70 million to $374.70 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $348.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROCK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

