GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.93)-$(0.89) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.96). The company issued revenue guidance of $398-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $386.77 million.GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GitLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,534. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

