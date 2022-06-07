GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.93)-$(0.89) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.96). The company issued revenue guidance of $398-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $386.77 million.GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

GitLab stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GitLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

