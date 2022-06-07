GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.24)-$(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $93.5-$94.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.69 million.GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.84. 3,041,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84. GitLab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in GitLab by 174.6% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in GitLab by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 112,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 88.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,935 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

