GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Get GitLab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $7,395,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $20,027,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.