GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $59.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Get GitLab alerts:

Shares of GTLB opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GitLab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.