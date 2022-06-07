Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) PT Raised to 260.00

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from 255.00 to 260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GJNSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 973. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

