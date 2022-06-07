Global-e Online (GLBE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/17/2022 – Global-e Online was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Global-e Online Ltd. provides platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. Global-e Online Ltd. is based in PETAH-TIKVA. “
- 5/17/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $41.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $31.00.
- 5/17/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $25.00.
- 5/17/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $25.00.
- 4/8/2022 – Global-e Online had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. 7,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,193. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.50. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Global-e Online by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after buying an additional 355,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after buying an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
