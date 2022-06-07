Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) EVP David Lawrence Green Sells 16,252 Shares

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GPN traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.88. 1,247,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average is $134.31. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.80 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

