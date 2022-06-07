Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $147.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.69 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $82.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $597.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.77 million to $601.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $625.16 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $640.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Ship Lease.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.
NYSE:GSL opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $836.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $30.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 19.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $22,068,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
