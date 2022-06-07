Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $659.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.24 million to $718.71 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $194.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.20 million.

GOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

