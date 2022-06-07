Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.70

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GHH traded up GBX 51 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 906 ($11.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 892.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,024.34. Gooch & Housego has a twelve month low of GBX 770 ($9.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,550 ($19.42). The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.