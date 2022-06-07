Gordon Hunter Sells 2,074 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gordon Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Gordon Hunter sold 2,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $538,640.00.

LFUS traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.26. 58,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,659. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.31 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $4,032,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Littelfuse by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Littelfuse by 17.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

