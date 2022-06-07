Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

GPEAF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.77.

OTCMKTS GPEAF remained flat at $$8.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

