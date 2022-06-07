Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.
GTBIF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. 209,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $35.15.
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
