Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBNH. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Clarus Securities lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. 831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.27. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

