GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.35.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.57. 2,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,955,000 after acquiring an additional 133,483 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.