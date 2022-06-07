H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock remained flat at $$23.40 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.59. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

About H. Lundbeck A/S (Get Rating)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.