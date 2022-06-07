H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Raised to SEK 125

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Societe Generale from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 83,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,843. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

