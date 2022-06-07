Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

HAE opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,745 shares of company stock worth $396,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

