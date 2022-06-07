Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,439,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,676,000 after acquiring an additional 144,483 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 323,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

