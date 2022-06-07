Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $597.50.

Several research firms have commented on HBRIY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 525 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.14) to GBX 670 ($8.40) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

