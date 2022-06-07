Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Purchases $26,950.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.