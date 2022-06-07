HC Wainwright Cuts Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target to $10.00

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 431.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 630,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

