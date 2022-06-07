Head-To-Head Comparison: ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) versus Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF – Get Rating) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ACS Motion Control and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A Snap One -3.06% 4.89% 2.27%

93.1% of Snap One shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Snap One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACS Motion Control and Snap One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Snap One $1.01 billion 0.96 -$36.40 million ($0.47) -27.06

ACS Motion Control has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap One.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ACS Motion Control and Snap One, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACS Motion Control 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap One 0 2 5 0 2.71

Snap One has a consensus target price of $21.38, suggesting a potential upside of 68.04%. Given Snap One’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snap One is more favorable than ACS Motion Control.

Summary

Snap One beats ACS Motion Control on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACS Motion Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACS Motion Control Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of motion control systems for motion centric applications. Its products include multi-axis motion controllers, integrated control modules, universal drive modules, NanoPWM drive modules, and motor drive interfaces. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts. In addition, the company offers software solutions consisting of OvrC system that provides integrators with a remote management and monitoring solution; Control4 OS3 for command and control of smart living systems; Parasol, a subscription-based service that gives homeowners and small businesses access to a continuous remote support service; and 4Sight, a remote system management software for end consumers. It sells its through integrators and distributors, as well as through e-commerce portal. The company was formerly known as Crackle Intermediate Corp. and changed its name to Snap One Holdings Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Snap One Holdings Corp. is a subsidiary of Hellman & Friedman, LLC.

