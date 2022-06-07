Head-To-Head Comparison: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relx and Xometry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.96 billion 5.45 $2.02 billion N/A N/A Xometry $218.34 million 6.74 -$61.38 million ($2.75) -12.08

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Relx and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 9 0 2.90 Xometry 0 1 6 0 2.86

Xometry has a consensus price target of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 120.68%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Relx.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Xometry -27.47% -23.42% -14.08%

Summary

Relx beats Xometry on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

