Head to Head Contrast: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) versus Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix and Planet Labs PBC are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Vuzix has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vuzix and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix -376.45% -30.12% -29.30% Planet Labs PBC N/A -60.83% -19.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vuzix and Planet Labs PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vuzix presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.35%. Planet Labs PBC has a consensus target price of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 72.63%. Given Vuzix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Planet Labs PBC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vuzix and Planet Labs PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix $13.16 million 30.48 -$40.38 million ($0.70) -9.00 Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 12.27 -$137.12 million N/A N/A

Vuzix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Vuzix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vuzix beats Planet Labs PBC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix (Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, direct to commercial customers, and via online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in Europe and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

About Planet Labs PBC (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

