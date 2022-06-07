Head-To-Head Contrast: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sow Good and Sovos Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $90,000.00 161.33 -$6.87 million N/A N/A Sovos Brands $719.19 million 1.99 $1.92 million N/A N/A

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Sovos Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00

Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -5,571.32% -65.79% -53.59% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Sow Good on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sow Good Inc. provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

