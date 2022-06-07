Head-To-Head Review: Candel Therapeutics (CADL) & Its Peers

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Candel Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -29.17% -13.57% Candel Therapeutics Competitors -4,540.81% -65.14% -29.98%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Candel Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics Competitors 1689 5815 11444 210 2.53

Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 298.35%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 113.02%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 -$36.12 million -1.71 Candel Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.33

Candel Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics. Candel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics rivals beat Candel Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

