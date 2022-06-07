Head to Head Review: Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) & Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Offerpad Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00 Offerpad Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57

Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $203.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.71%. Offerpad Solutions has a consensus target price of 10.29, suggesting a potential upside of 107.37%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Offerpad Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide $3.89 billion 1.62 $49.00 million $3.00 50.67 Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.59 $6.46 million N/A N/A

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide 3.23% 9.84% 2.98% Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Offerpad Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through various brands, including Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, and Aqua-Aston. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated approximately 120 properties in the United States and thirteen other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.