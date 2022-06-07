Head-To-Head Review: Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) versus EBET (NASDAQ:EBET)

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EBET and Reservoir Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 331.30 -$15.20 million ($2.47) -1.55 Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EBET.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of EBET shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EBET and Reservoir Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

EBET currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.06%. Given EBET’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EBET is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% Reservoir Media N/A 2.50% 1.17%

Risk and Volatility

EBET has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats EBET on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EBET (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Reservoir Media (Get Rating)

Reservoir Media Management, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media Management, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

