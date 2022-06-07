Head-To-Head Review: World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) & Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC)

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) and Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $1.10 billion 4.52 $180.41 million $2.39 27.85 Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A $4.94 million N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Ventures Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 17.40% 53.60% 17.05% Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A -135.79% -2.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for World Wrestling Entertainment and Sports Ventures Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 0 5 2 0 2.29 Sports Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $64.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.66%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Sports Ventures Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparel, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.