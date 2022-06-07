Head-To-Head Survey: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) vs. Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Enjoy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -69.40% -34.90% -30.18% Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32%

Phreesia has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and Enjoy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $213.23 million 4.98 -$118.16 million ($3.08) -6.72 Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.35 -$220.61 million ($2.29) -0.10

Phreesia has higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enjoy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phreesia and Enjoy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 3 11 0 2.79 Enjoy Technology 1 4 0 0 1.80

Phreesia currently has a consensus price target of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 103.77%. Enjoy Technology has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,270.69%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than Phreesia.

Summary

Phreesia beats Enjoy Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and patient reported outcome (PRO) data for approximately 25 specialties, as well as enables healthcare services clients to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, text and email messaging, and health campaigns; and COVID-19 support modules for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

