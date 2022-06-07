Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE HR traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $27.48. 2,229,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,853. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,400,000 after acquiring an additional 870,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

