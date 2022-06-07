HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.32 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

