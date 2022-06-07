HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 1,200 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.86. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

