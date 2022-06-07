Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.22. 563,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,399. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.53% and a negative net margin of 3,043.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

