Hess (NYSE:HES) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hess is a leading global integrated energy company. It has made multiple world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek block, off the coast of Guyana. Hess recently announced three discoveries in the Stabroek block, thereby increasing the block’s gross discovered recoverable resource estimate from 10 billion Boe to 11 billion Boe. The company anticipates multi-billions of exploration potential to be still left in Guyana. In the Bakken Play, Hess plans to operate a three-rig program, which will enable it to generate significant free cash flows. However, the company’s massive exposure to debt can affect its financial flexibility. Rising costs and expenses will affect the bottom line. Also, Hess has been persistently generating lower dividend yields than the market over the past few years. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Hess stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.47. 16,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,522. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,565 shares of company stock valued at $15,254,170 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hess by 99.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,913 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,842,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

