Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,196,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,290,245. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,441,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

