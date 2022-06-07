HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Insider Sells $532,500.00 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,625. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.55.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,214,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

