HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Insider Thomas G. Creery Sells 10,000 Shares

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,625. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DINO. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

