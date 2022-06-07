High Tide (HIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$72.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.23 million.

Shares of CVE HIT opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

