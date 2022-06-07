High Tide (HITI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get High Tide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.81 million and a P/E ratio of -11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in High Tide by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

About High Tide (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.