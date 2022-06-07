Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:HIW opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,998,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $842,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 179,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 669,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

