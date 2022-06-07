Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,236.34.

HCXLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 870 ($10.90) to GBX 8,895 ($111.47) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.52) to GBX 1,194 ($14.96) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Investec raised shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

