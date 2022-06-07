Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $41.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

