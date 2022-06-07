HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,332,503. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 8.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.